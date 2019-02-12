Turning ‘em into literacy champs

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) is all set to take yet another giant leap, by turning 153 tribals and 268 scheduled caste community members in Thiruvananthapuram into literacy champs. The second phase of its mega literacy programmes aimed at tribals, scheduled caste community members and those in coastal areas is set to be launched in the fag end of February. As many as 6867 students who aced the literacy test in the state will walk into the fourth standard equivalency courses which have been tailor-made for the different communities.

The second phase of the 'Samagra' programme (aimed at tribals), 'Navachetana' (aimed at those belonging to the scheduled caste communities) and 'Aksharasagaram' (aimed at those in the coastal areas) will focus on fourth standard equivalency. These six-month courses will begin in five tribal hamlets and ten scheduled caste community colonies in the capital city. The classes which will be held in the evening from 6 pm to 8 pm is set to begin in the last week of February and will be held on all the days.

“We designed these three programmes so that each community receives adequate focus. For instance, literacy is less than 80 per cent in tribal communities while it is less than 90 per cent in the other two sectors. The idea is to raise the literacy level in all these sectors to 90 per cent. The aim is to bring them all into the mainstream. We are implementing the programme in different phases so that it covers all the hamlets and colonies in the state,” says P S Sreekala, Director, Kerala State Literacy Mission.

In the capital city, the Samagra programme will be implemented in five tribal hamlets viz. Valippara (Kuttichal), Thannimoodu (Peringamala), Podiyakkala (Vithura), Thalathukavu (Vithura), and Puravimala (Amboori). Five instructors will lead the classes. Meanwhile, the Navachetana project will be led by ten instructors and will be held in 10 scheduled caste community colonies viz.

Planthottam colony in Thirupuram panchayat; Punnankulam colony in Kottukal; Kovilvila colony in Poovachal; Tharatta colony in Malayinkeezhu; Vayalthitta colony in Azhoor; Pulinthuruthy colony in Chirayinkeezhu; Ambedkar colony in Pangod; Chakkethottam colony in Amboori; Thennoor colony in Kilimannoor and Mele Karimbuvila colony in Karakulam.

“We have seen that there is a significant change in the regions where the literacy programmes have been implemented. The benefit is manifold. It is not just about educating them but also aids in reducing their inhibitions. Moreover, in tribal communities where the literacy programmes have been imparted, the use of alcohol has reduced among the tribals,” she adds.

The instructors who will take the classes have been selected from the respective communities. Instructors with adequate qualification were chosen from each community after surveys. “That was a conscious decision. The idea is to ensure that they get enough exposure and experience and that they are brought into the mainstream. Moreover, it yields in generating income in the family as well,” says Sreekala. As many as 330 instructors will lead the classes across the state. The textbooks were redesigned last year and we have revamped it in such a way that it is relevant to the times. For instance, it addresses the matters of transgenders,” she adds.