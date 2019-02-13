Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

14th Kerala Assembly session productive

While the 13th session of the 14th assembly was disrupted frequently with the house functioning only for few days, the present session was conducted without disruption except on Tuesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 14th session of the 14th assembly which came to a close on Tuesday was productive on many accounts despite the opposition boycotting the assembly on the last day- Tuesday- for rejecting the adjournment motion raised by the opposition on the charge sheet on CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and Kalyasseri MLA T V Rajesh. They were charge sheeted by the CBI in the murder of MSF leader Ariyil Shukoor in Kannur district.

He, however, lambasted the Speaker for not allowing the adjournment motion moved on Tuesday and said, “Not discussing such a major issue in the house amounts to jeopardising the spirit of democracy and that too after we cooperated through the session”.

The House had commenced its business on January 25 with a policy address by the Governor P Sathasivam. This was followed by the budget presentation for the financial year 2019-20 on January 31.

The House assembled for 10 days and two days were allocated for discussion on the Governor’s policy address, while the budget discussion lasted for 3 days. Vote on account was passed for the expenditure for the first four months of the year 2019-20.

Last set of supplementary demand for grants in the financial year 2018-19 was also passed in the Assembly after discussions. The Assembly also passed the finance appropriation bills. The Kerala Cooperative Amendment bill was forwarded for the consideration of the Assembly Subject Committee and was passed.

Eight adjournment motions also came for consideration in the house; 240 starred questions and 2768 unstarred questions were allowed and the ministers gave oral response to 24 questions. Several issues faced by the people came up for consideration through 16 calling attention motions and 99 submissions. Meanwhile, as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the State Assembly “Festival on Democracy” an international student parliament will be conducted on February 23, 24 and 25. 

