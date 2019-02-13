App builders to government aid 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you were a business that wanted an app, you would probably spend weeks finding the right options on the internet, email developers and if there is no luck, find other alternatives. But here's the brighter side- makeandmanage.com by ThoughtRipples, a startup, would probably be your go-to place if you wanted to develop mobile applications with ease.

The startup has been making mobile applications for the government for more than five years. Founded by Akhil Sankar, Deepak Cherry George, Joseph K Chandy and Vivek J Babu, the startup has expanded operations in Australia. “We have been making applications right from small mobile apps to advanced websites for many government organisations. We intend to reach out to remote areas with cost-effective products and render products with ease and convenience. This is the intention behind our initiative,” said Deepak Cherry George, co-founder of ThoughtRipples.

More than 1,500 apps have been created using this platform. Kerala state IT mission has purchased the platform using it to build apps themselves. The startup has created an app for Kerala Niyamasabha which acts as a digital assistant to members of the Legislative Assembly providing information on the day-to-day proceedings among others. Private apps for MLAs and their PA's have been also developed.

During the floods, the mobile app 'Rebuild Kerala' used by government-assigned volunteers helped them to identify flood-affected houses. The volunteers needed to enter the necessary details and upload photographs and GPS location of flood-affected houses. It also assists in conducting surveys. The app was developed in two days using back-end APIs provided by Information Kerala Mission (IKM) for Kerala IT Mission. So far 3,24,782 houses have been surveyed by 21,152 volunteers through the app.

All the applications are developed through makeandmanage which enables publishing, editing, modifying, organising, deleting and maintaining content even after publishing it on Play store. Even if the user wants to edit the published content in the app, it can be done without recompiling and republishing. “ What makes our product unique from others is that all the data can be integrated with apps used by different departments," said Deepak.

It is a platform which is prone to technological evolution. This medium also helps in creating and managing number of applications at a time. “ We basically focus on making apps for the government and have been able to develop more than 1,000 apps till now. Our main aim is to spread the message that making apps is not a herculean task anymore,” Deepak said.