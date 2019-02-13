Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Higher education syllabus should be upgraded: Kerala CM

According to Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, the higher education department would create fresh posts for 1200 teaching staff and 250 non-teaching staff within two years. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The curriculum in the higher education sector should be upgraded in accordance with the advancements of knowledge sector across the world, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while inaugurating the state-level distribution of RUSA fund to the government, aided and autonomous colleges in the state here on Tuesday. 

He further said that the universities should groom the students to become a good citizen rather than making them “instruments” for obtaining jobs. “The quality of a university is not dependent on the structure of the building, it is the academic performance of the students that is the key. Our government is planning to implement various projects which would benefit the students and teachers as part of raising the standard of higher education”, Vijayan added. 

In an effort to ensure sound mental health for the students, the government will soon implement a project named ‘Jeevani’. Similarly, the renovation of libraries is also underway. Training to the teachers of the universities under the aegis of Kerala State Higher Education Council has also begun. A good amount has been allocated for the development of the higher education sector in the budget. 

A sum of `18 crore has been allocated for introducing world-famous scientists to the students through various mentoring programmes as well as through a scheme titled ‘Walk with a Scholar’.  Vijayan has also made it clear that all government colleges should ensure that they achieve NAAC accreditation. “The RUSA fund will be given only to the institutions which maintain quality and excellence. Of 13, only six universities have received NAAC accreditation. Hence the remaining universities should work hard to improve”, he said. 

According to Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, the higher education department would create fresh posts for 1200 teaching staff and 250 non-teaching staff within two years. Meanwhile, he also pointed out the teaching staff of aided schools and colleges had not co-operated with salary challenge. 

Higher Education Secretary Usha Titus, Higher Education Council vice-Chairman Rajan Gurukkal, Kerala Principal’s Council president T M Joseph, Collegiate education director Haritha V Kumar and RUSA research officer U C Biveesh also spoke on the occasion.

