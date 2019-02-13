Murali hits out against violation of democracy in cooperative sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior leader of state Congress MLA K Muraleedharan has said the rejection of democracy in cooperative societies is leading to the slow death of the sector. He was inaugurating the dharna in front of the Cooperative Joint Registrar Office to clear the crisis inflicted upon the sector, following the government intervention in the cooperative societies controlled by the UDF.

He said the state cooperative union is under the administrative rule for the past three years and added that all the important banks in the cooperative sector, including Kerala State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural development bank, state cooperative bank and district cooperative banks all are under the administrative rule.

Once the election process commences, according to cooperative rule, there should not be any outside intervention, he said, and added that however flouting all the common norms of cooperative sector, the elections to cooperative banks are declared null and void and the administrative powers are bestowed upon the administrative secretary who will inadvertently be a CPM fellow traveller. He said the Cooperative Minister is trying to subvert the district bank director board meetings scheduled on February 16.