No salary cut for Kerala government employees who took part in January strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government employees who failed to turn up for work on January 8 and 9, the days when the joint trade unions observed a 48-hour strike down, will get their salary without any cut. The government has issued an order allowing the employees to mark the days of absence as leave.

The order states that the employees can apply for any leave that they are entitled for against the two days. The decision to grant leave was taken in order to regularise the scenario that emerged after the government decided not to declare dies-non for the strike called by joint trade unions.

K Benny, president of the pro-Congress NGO Association, said the decision was not strange and the announcement was made to regularise the two days lost. “The dies-non was not invoked and those who were absent were in a plight. The strike notice was duly served to the officers concerned and hence their absence was an authorized one. Now, since the government has issued an order, the missing two days could be regularized by marking it as leave,” he said.

The government secretariat that has 4860 employees under its wings saw only a little above 100 people turning up for work on January 8 and 9. As in the case of the secretariat, other government departments also saw massive absence and that crippled their functioning.

The recurring strikes even prompted the major ruling party CPM to scramble for other viable alternatives to strike downs and hartals. At the time when the whole state is clamouring for a hartal-free mode of agitation, it seems the government is in no mood to listen. The government spends about `84 crore as a day’s salary.