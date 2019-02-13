Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Seven days... Pongala to light up Thiruvananthapuram

The city is already gripped by a festive fervour.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees lighting lime lamps in front of Attukal Bhagavathy temple in Thiruvananthapuram  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city is already gripped by a festive fervour. With just seven days remaining for Pongala, hearths have already started appearing at various locations in the city. The footfalls to the temple have increased, with the Pongala festival kickstarting on Tuesday. The temple authorities expect as many as 40 lakh devotees to offer Pongala this year. The corporation and temple authorities have tightened their grip to ensure an eco-friendly Pongala.

Almost all the preparations for Pongala are over, according to the temple officials. This year, the devotees arriving to offer the Pongala have another reason to cheer. With the temple buying 30 cents of land adjacent to it, more devotees will be able to offer the Pongala near the temple. “We bought the land last year. The devotees can offer the Pongala in this space also.

Moreover, more focus has been given to ensure that we adhere to an eco-friendly Pongala and that environmental pollution is curbed,” said Balachandran Nair B, executive officer of the temple. With the number of devotees visiting the temple increasing on a daily basis, the temple authorities are taking all efforts to handle all kinds of eventualities.

“The security cover is more than last year. This time, more surveillance cameras have been placed and fire extinguishers have been kept at strategic locations,” he adds. The temple will provide Annadanam on all days of the festival from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm at Karthika Kalyanamandapam and Amba auditorium. Drinking water will also be provided for the devotees.

The temple premises now sport a new look, with 300 metres of the main road leading up to the temple being paved with interlocking tiles. The tarred road was dismantled and interlock tiles were paved ahead of the festive occasion. “This region used to get heavily waterlogged. So we removed the tar and replaced it with interlocking tiles,” says Beena RC, Attukal councilor. Shower facilities have been set up at 12 locations. The work on all the roads maintained by the corporation has been completed, she says.

“The PWD is yet to initiate any steps to repair one road which is lying in deplorable state. This road, the Chiramukku-Ambalathara road, is in shambles and needs to be repaired at the earliest. This time, all efforts will be taken to adhere to a totally plastic free and eco-friendly Pongala,” she adds.

Corporation conducts raid
Meanwhile, the corporation has initiated steps to ensure that only hygienic food is served. It has started raids, which will continue until February 19. A team of health officials conducted raids at 13 hotels in the city on Tuesday. “This is set to continue on all days until Pongala. Out of the 13 hotels we raided, 11 hotels were found to serve stale food.

We have issued a notice to them,” said T Alexander, health supervisor. The raids were held at the Chalai-Chenthitta circle. The coming days will see similar raids in nine circles including Manaccaud, Fort, Sreekanteswaram, Karamana, Beach, Palayam, Sasthamangalam, Chalai and Chenthitta.

