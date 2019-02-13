Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute appointments put on hold

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in its sitting at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) on Tuesday directed the institute to postpone the appointments in the wake of complaints that the reservation policy is being overlooked by the institute.

“The grievance that was presented before the commission relates to the recruitment notification issued last November by the SCTIMST for the various Group A posts which included technical and scientific posts,” said an SCTIMST official. According to the officer, though the complaint alleged that the SCTIMST had denied opportunity for the ST candidates in the said notification, the institute briefed the commission that the notification has been issued in compliance with the reservation policy of the Government of India which includes exemption for reservation available for the scientific and the technical posts in Group A category other than the entry cadre.

After hearing the grievances of the complainants and the views of the institute, the NCSC vice-chairman L Murugan sought an explanation from the Department of Science and Technology (DST). It is learnt the commission had forwarded the complaint to the SCTIMST president. The institute which examined the complaint had furnished a final reply to the commission with a copy to the DST on January 15. The Commission then directed the DST to postpone the recruitment process. The DST has now asked the SCTIMST to hold the appointment procedures.

Meanwhile, vice-chairman Murugan had also suggested the SCTIMST to expand its reservation cell by appointing members from outside the institute. The other major suggestions that were taken up by the commission include, expanding the reservation cell of the institute and fixing a definite percentage for the procurement of products being manufactured by SC entrepreneurs.