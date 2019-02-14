Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A poetic  drama of  the time

A master in identifying the unique subjects in the society and presenting it to the common audience, Baburaj has incorporated new elements in this recently released poetic drama.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Moving from non-feature films to commercials after the successful completion of his two films ‘The Unsung Heroes’ and ‘Muscroft The Saviours’, Baburaj Asariya has directed a witty Valentine’s Day special short poetic Tamil drama titled ‘Yen Uyir Kadhale’, which hit the screens on Thursday.

A master in identifying the unique subjects in the society and presenting it to the common audience, Baburaj has incorporated new elements in this recently released poetic drama. “Unlike my other non-feature films, this poetic drama is based on the theme of love. What makes it different is the love story is discussed during a tea break,” he says.

The five-and-half minute-long poetic drama takes the audience through the life of Jay J and Meera S and tells about their love story and break up. For this short film, Baburaj has introduced newcomers Jay J and Meera S, music director Aravind Nair and another artist Don Bosco. The plot and dialogues were written by Jaya Prasad J and the script was written by Vipin Raj and Jaya Prasad J. 

Even though it’s a small project, the entire technical team of Baburaj’s new project ‘Voice of the Voiceless’ have reunited in bringing up these talents. The technical team includes Unni Nalanchira and Anish Roy as DOP, editing was done by Sandeep Fradian, Ajay Sreejayan as chief associate director.

The assistant directors are Vibin Raj, Nighil George and Akhil Krishnan, sound design was done by Vijayasooryan V B, PRO by Suryajith Kattappana and publicity design by Nighil George. Baburaj’s new project ‘Voice of the Voiceless’ is a thematic protest song set against the increasing abuse towards women and child in society. ‘ S Durga’ fame Kannan Nayar is playing the lead role.

