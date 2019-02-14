Care to be corky?

Likhitha P Nair By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Fashion becomes a statement when it provokes ideas. Some designers manage to do so, by urging fashionistas to reevaluate their obsession for non-eco-friendly couture. Shivani Patel, a Chennai-based accessory design graduate, is doing just that. Her brand, Arture, has envisioned corks—predominantly an item used as stoppers on wine bottles—into a sustainable raw material that is turned into beautiful wallets and bags. Using colours like teal and wine red, Arture is helping the ethical fashion movement gain momentum.

The label makes wallets, card cases, handbags, sleeves and travel accessories for both men and women. Each accessory is designed in-house by Shivani and her associates, and later handcrafted by professionals. This seamless process means every item is different from the other, making each piece stand out.

Their cork is sourced responsibly from the Mediterranean, without harming trees. The products are fully water-resistant, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, fireproof, and float on water. The colours used in Arture’s PETA-approved certifiably vegan accessories are quite earthy, calm and simple too, giving them quite an organic touch.

When asked how she conceived the idea, Shivani explains, “Some patrons asked me why are there no non-leather products that are equally amazing in design and quality? Most non-leather alternates are either synthetics (which aren’t sustainable) or they’re products made with natural materials. The hemp or cloth bags are not very long-lasting either. The moment I discovered cork and learned more about the strong and durable material, there was no turning back.”

Nowadays, people are growing more aware of the impact of their personal lifestyle on nature. “Vegan or not, people are more willing to try new things that would have a positive impact on the environment,” she adds. The brand partners with ResQ, a non-profit animal charity that provides medical aid and rehabilitation to animals that have been through physical or psychological abuse.

Every purchase made from the Arture website goes to taking care of an animal. The brand is enabling each of us, to help in whatever little way we can towards making this world a better place.Arture’s accessories are available for purchase at Pepper House.`1,500 onwards. Till March 29.