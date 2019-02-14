Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In sequence

Soundpainting might seem like a case of mismatched word usage to the uninitiated.

Published: 14th February 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Hada with Berlin Sounpainting Orchestra

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Soundpainting might seem like a case of mismatched word usage to the uninitiated. In fact, it  is a universal live composing sign language for musicians, actors and performers. It was her interest in improvisational music that got Berlin-based musician Hada Benedito interested in this multidisciplinary art form after being classically trained in piano and encountering free jazz.

“I studied soundpainting with its inventor, composer Walter Thompson, in Sweden and have been using it mainly with my group of 14 musicians-improvisers called the Berlin Soundpainting Orchestra since 2011,” begins Hada. However, it would seem that she believes in free improvisation not just in music but also in life—as she decided to suddenly move to Kochi for a year. Currently, she’s introducing her art practices to the city through a performance this weekend. 

Conjoining forms
As a musician, Hada usually showcases a range of half-composed to fully-improvised music with a piano and also expands its scope using strings or electronic devices. It’s the techniques of soundpainting that she calls to her aid in designing 'Paths That Lead To The Beginning' - her latest performance which is structured live. 

The first step in this process was an audition that invited actors, writers and dancers. After a screening process, she offered five days of training for an ad hoc-group of 10 artistes including musicians and theatre actors who developed and tested their ideas revolving around the theme of cycles and repetitions.

“Every artist will contribute her/his own version of the repetition of events or sequences in daily life processes, long term personal experiences and so on and we will build an organic collective body out of the combination of these cycles,” she informs, about the two-hour show. Continuing her work at the studio, Hada is also looking into another project that involves female poets.Hada's performances will be on February 15 and 17 at 7 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp