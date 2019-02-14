Making art from natural materials

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Usually, when an artist creates traditional mural paintings, they use natural colours extracted from stone, roots and lamp soot. But Khushi Patel uses the extracts from leaves and natural materials like turmeric, kumkum to paint her artworks.A native of Gujarat, Khushi Patel was raised in Thiruvananthapuram. Art was something she eventually chose in life. “I was always inclined to art and this led me to join the Kerala Chitrakala Parishad in 2008. Later, I joined the Fine Arts College in Mavelikkara but had to drop out due to health issues,” she says.

As an artist, Khushi had to suffer a lot in order to create her place in the art field. “I was very happy after my struggle of more than four years when I was finally able to own an artist’s identity card from Kerala Lalithakala Akademi,” she says.This self-taught artist uses the concept of recycling by processing handmade paper at home and then work on her paintings. Although she uses different media, she tries to experiment with as charcoal, clay and mud.

Just like her works, the themes are also unique and also represent her personal life. One such painting is the portrayal of a self-culture confusion where the artist feels culture is the widening of the mind and spirit, and her mixed culture has taught her to view things in different perspectives.

The artist did a self-portrait with an image of an umbrella which signifies her late grandfather. “All the themes explored in my paintings have a personal connection with my life. The ‘Umbrella’ which symbolises my connection with my grandfather is also an inspiration for me,” she says.

Some of her paintings are also done using coffee powder and tea powder. “I usually prepare my own media. Besides using paper, I also use cotton fabric to do my artwork. I usually use single or two colours in all my paintings. Sometimes, I even use turmeric and kumkum for my paintings.

Besides experimenting with these, she also uses colours extracted from coloured leaves such as shoe flower leaves. “I usually crush the leaves of the shoe flower plant and then add some mixtures so it doesn’t form fungus when used in the paintings. I am trying to experiment with other eco-friendly mediums besides using charcoal and extracts from leaves,” said the artist.Khushi has exhibited her paintings in more than 15 exhibitions conducted across the state.