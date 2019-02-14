Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala medical colleges to be gradually converted to mini-cancer centres

Health Minister K K Shailaja said the medical colleges will gradually be converted to mini-cancer centres.

Published: 14th February 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister K K Shailaja at the house of Niyasree at Chalakunnu in Kannur on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Health Minister K K Shailaja said the medical colleges will gradually be converted to mini-cancer centres. “The government is committed to fighting cancer and as part of this commitment it was decided to strengthen the oncology department of medical colleges,” she said at the inauguration of the new facilities at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. 

“The government is also focusing on developing the infrastructure facilities of the primary and the secondary health care centres to help reduce the rush at the medical colleges,” she said. According to her, both the primary health care centres and the taluk hospitals were being upgraded as centres of excellence. 
Earlier, the minister inaugurated facilities including the construction of linear accelerator (LINAC) block, neurosurgical microscope, ultra-model 3D colour Doppler echo machine and others at the medical college. It is learnt that the new facilities had come in the backdrop of the plan to convert the GMC into a centre of excellence.

Also the LINAC Block at the GMC, which will house a linear accelerator, computerized tomography simulator, brachytherapy (the treatment of cancer, especially prostate cancer, by the insertion of radioactive implants directly into the tissue) and others for the treatment of cancer, is coming at a time when there is a plan to convert the Radiotherapy Department into a comprehensive centre for cancer care. 
The other major initiative that gets started on Wednesday was the preparation of a population-based cancer registry after the Indian Council of Medical Research gave its nod to prepare a hospital-based cancer registry with the help of the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K K Shailaja Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital Cancer treatment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp