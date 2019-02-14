Kerala minister lays foundation stone for new hospital building

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Navajeevanam’ project, jointly conceived by the state government and the Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, Health Minister K K Shailaja laid the foundation stone for a new building at the Government Taluk Hospital, Valiyakunnu.

Under Navajeevanam, various projects include a new OP block (Rs3.5 crore), dialysis unit (Rs2.4 crore), corporation’s Suchitwa Mission project (Rs20 lakh), new canteen (Rs20 lakh), she-toilet (Rs5.5 lakh) and four dialysis units which will be contributed by the Sri Sathya Sai Trust free of cost.

This is for the first time the trust is providing a dialysis unit in a separate building within the hospital premises.

“In Kerala, the trust has dialysis centres in 13 districts. Sai Trust meets the expenses for procuring dialysis machine and pay a monthly salary of Rs10,000 for the technician, while the government provides space, electricity and water for the unit. The service of this unit will be available for 24 hours,” said K N Anandakumar, founder and executive director of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust.