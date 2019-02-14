Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala minister lays foundation stone for new hospital building

This is for the first time the trust is providing a dialysis unit in a separate building within the hospital premises. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Navajeevanam’ project, jointly conceived by the state government and the Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, Health Minister K K Shailaja laid the foundation stone for a new building at the Government Taluk Hospital, Valiyakunnu. 

Under Navajeevanam, various projects include a new OP block (Rs3.5 crore), dialysis unit (Rs2.4 crore), corporation’s Suchitwa Mission project (Rs20 lakh), new canteen (Rs20 lakh), she-toilet (Rs5.5 lakh) and four dialysis units which will be contributed by the Sri Sathya Sai Trust free of cost. 

“In Kerala, the trust has dialysis centres in 13 districts. Sai Trust meets the expenses for procuring dialysis machine and pay a monthly salary of Rs10,000 for the technician, while the government provides space, electricity and water for the unit. The service of this unit will be available for 24 hours,” said K N Anandakumar, founder and executive director of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust.

Navajeevanam Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust K K Shailaja Government Taluk Hospital

