Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Operation King Cobra to stop waste dumping around Trivandrum airport

 The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Sub Collector K Inbasekar with various political leaders.

Published: 14th February 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With growing complaints of bird-hits, the district administration has decided to conduct ‘operation king cobra’ to combat the menace of illegal waste dumping around the airport premises. As part of which the administration will strengthen the night squad operated by the Corporation, revenue and police departments.  

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Sub Collector K Inbasekar with various political leaders. The sub-collector has informed to completely stop dumping of waste near the airport premises and that the authorities will take actions against perpetrators. “The birds are attracted to the garbage pile,” he said. Kudambashree will be appointed to carry a door-to-door waste collection procedure at all houses located near the airport.

 The Sub Collector also informed a cleaning drive will be conducted near the airport region during the mass cleaning drive conducted after the Attukal Pongala. Assistant Collector G Priyanka and corporation health officer Dr A Sasikumar and various representatives of police and health department attended the meeting. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Operation King Cobra Trivandrum airport Kudambashree

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp