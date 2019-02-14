Operation King Cobra to stop waste dumping around Trivandrum airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With growing complaints of bird-hits, the district administration has decided to conduct ‘operation king cobra’ to combat the menace of illegal waste dumping around the airport premises. As part of which the administration will strengthen the night squad operated by the Corporation, revenue and police departments.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Sub Collector K Inbasekar with various political leaders. The sub-collector has informed to completely stop dumping of waste near the airport premises and that the authorities will take actions against perpetrators. “The birds are attracted to the garbage pile,” he said. Kudambashree will be appointed to carry a door-to-door waste collection procedure at all houses located near the airport.

The Sub Collector also informed a cleaning drive will be conducted near the airport region during the mass cleaning drive conducted after the Attukal Pongala. Assistant Collector G Priyanka and corporation health officer Dr A Sasikumar and various representatives of police and health department attended the meeting.