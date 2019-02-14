Satiating hunger is the Corp's new mantra!

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a major move to ensure poor people don't go hungry, the Kerala Social Security Mission in association with the City Corporation will soon launch 'Vishappurahitha Nagaram' (Hunger-free city) through which free meals will be provided to those who can't afford it. The project will kick-off at all government-run hospitals in the city where a large number of patients can't afford to pay for food.

Though the practice of providing free meals to the poor has been started in other cities and is carried out by voluntary organisations and faith-based institutions, this is the first initiative of the city corporation which has proposed to provide rice-based meals with variety curries during lunch time.The meals will be provided to patients who are admitted at the hospital and poor people at designated centres in the city. The aim is to ensure that no person in the city goes without at least one square meal a day.

Five hospitals in the city W & C Hospital Thycaud, Government Fort hospital, Valiathura Government hospital, General Hospital and Nemom Taluk Hospital have been identified for the purpose. “Initially, we aim to benefit the patients who are admitted at the hospitals. Later, we will extend the service to the public,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

The total cost of the project is Rs 20 lakh and the food will be provided by the Kudumbashree unit. Tokens or coupons will be distributed in the mornings at both hospitals to those who cannot afford to pay. The superintendents in each of these government hospitals will take a count of the number of patients based on which food will be distributed.

The menu will change on a daily basis. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals will be available which will include rice, a curry, a side dish and pickled vegetables. “We thought of starting the programme at a few government hospitals and then gradually increase the service to more number of hospitals,” said T Alexander, health supervisor.