When beaches take a beating

Varkala, once a vibrant beach destination which drew hundreds of tourists, is on the wane today with a major dip recorded in the number of foreign arrivals.

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Varkala, once a vibrant beach destination which drew hundreds of tourists, is on the wane today with a major dip recorded in the number of foreign arrivals. The lack of proper sanitation facilities is cited as a reason. "There aren't any washrooms nearby and no drinking water facilities. Ironical considering that the beach is called Papanasham and believed to help one to purge his sins.

The least they could do is keep it clean. Now, the state is that one dip in the beach would give us skin diseases," said Giselle Brielmaier, a foreign tourist, pointing to how dreadful the condition is at Varkala. Despite raising the issue several times, the Tourism Department has failed to find a solution for non-functioning street lights, cliff erosion, damaged walkways or the unscientific waste disposal by restaurants.

Vision Varkala 2020
'Vision Varkala 2020', a project launched by Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (VVID), is aimed at boosting the tourism potential of the place.  

It also aims at promoting and popularising culture, thereby attracting maximum foreign tourists. 
 Under the project, a 'bali mandapam' on the Papanasam beach, sea life leisure park and a global ayurveda village will be built.

KOVALAM 
As the significance of the renowned Kovalam beach fades, a master plan for the development of Kovalam has been initiated by the government. According to the Tourism Department officials,  the main concern is to provide secure and safer accommodation for foreign tourists. "It is important to make them feel safe, to enjoy the beauty of Kerala. To improve facilities in Kovalam and to raise its standards to an international level, we have adopted some developmental plans. Construction of wayside tourist facilitation centres to encourage social tourism is on the cards" said an official.

Issues 
Pollution of water bodies, improper waste management, lack of sanitation facilities, the absence of drainage system, non-functioning street lights, cliff erosion, damaged walkways, the shortfall of tourist facilitation centres.

