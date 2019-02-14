Where have the tourists gone?

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With its glorious beaches, pristine green expanses, rolling mountains, and idyllic locations, Thiruvananthapuram has always been on the tourism map as one of the prime tourist destinations. However, over the past few years, tourism is on a downward spiral, with foreign tourists giving a shrug to the capital city. The tourism statistics released by the Tourism Department puts forth an alarming trend, with tourist arrivals taking a dip. The Nipah scare and the floods had their effect on tourism with domestic as well as foreign tourists eschewing Kerala from their travel itinerary.

In all, considering the domestic and foreign tourists, as many as 30. 55 lakh tourists arrived in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018, earning a total income of R7864.32 crores including the R6125.03 crores direct earning. A total of 10.96 lakh international tourists visited Kerala during 2018. Thiruvananthapuram holds the second position with 3.43 lakhs foreign tourist arrivals followed by Alappuzha with 95000 tourist arrivals, while Ernakulam leads in the table with a total foreign tourist arrivals of 4.88 lakh.



However, alarmingly, the highest shortfall was registered in Thiruvananthapuram with a decrease of about 78,000 foreign tourists. The dip was mainly observed in the beach destinations of Kovalam and Varkala which points to other destinations being favoured over beach destinations.

The total domestic tourist arrivals to the capital city were recorded at R27.12 lakh while it was 25.05 lakh in 2017, showing an increase of over 2 lakh domestic visitors. Though the city was not much affected by the flood in 2018, the capital city, however, witnessed a reverse trend from September which continued up to December with an average decline of 9.34 in four months, worrying the industry. The tourism officers attributed the negative trend to the unseemly unrest which happened in connection with the Sabarimala issue.

However, there are reasons to cheer for the industry as the sector witnessed an 8.26% growth when compared to the tourist arrivals of the previous year. On the flip side, the foreign tourist arrivals to the capital city continued its slide, with the growth rate showing a negative trend. As many as 3.42 lakh foreign tourists travelled to Thiruvananthapuram in 2018 against the 4.20 lakh tourists visited in 2017, registering a negative growth of -18.53. This is the highest drop in tourist arrivals in Kerala.

In the revenue front, the total foreign exchange earnings from Thiruvananthapuram was recorded at R2793.97 crores, accounting 31% of the total Foreign Exchange Earnings of the tourism sector. The total foreign exchange earnings from Ernakulam was 3902.37 crores which accounts for 45% of the total Foreign Exchange Earnings of the tourism sector. Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam accounts to 76% of the total Foreign Exchange Earnings of the state and the total foreign exchange earnings from both the districts was R6642.34 crore.

