Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Where have the tourists gone?

However, alarmingly, the highest shortfall was registered in Thiruvananthapuram with a decrease of about 78,000 foreign tourists.

Published: 14th February 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign tourists to beaches in the capital have reduced B P Deepu

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With its glorious beaches, pristine green expanses, rolling mountains, and idyllic locations, Thiruvananthapuram has always been on the tourism map as one of the prime tourist destinations. However, over the past few years, tourism is on a downward spiral, with foreign tourists giving a shrug to the capital city. The tourism statistics released by the Tourism Department puts forth an alarming trend, with tourist arrivals taking a dip. The Nipah scare and the floods had their effect on tourism with domestic as well as foreign tourists eschewing Kerala from their travel itinerary.

In all, considering the domestic and foreign tourists, as many as 30. 55 lakh tourists arrived in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018, earning a total income of R7864.32 crores including the R6125.03 crores direct earning. A total of 10.96 lakh international tourists visited Kerala during 2018. Thiruvananthapuram holds the second position with 3.43 lakhs foreign tourist arrivals followed by Alappuzha with 95000 tourist arrivals, while Ernakulam leads in the table with a total foreign tourist arrivals of 4.88 lakh.


However, alarmingly, the highest shortfall was registered in Thiruvananthapuram with a decrease of about 78,000 foreign tourists. The dip was mainly observed in the beach destinations of Kovalam and Varkala which points to other destinations being favoured over beach destinations.

The total domestic tourist arrivals to the capital city were recorded at R27.12 lakh while it was 25.05 lakh in 2017, showing an increase of over 2 lakh domestic visitors. Though the city was not much affected by the flood in 2018, the capital city, however, witnessed  a reverse trend from September which continued up to December with an average decline of 9.34 in four months, worrying the industry. The tourism officers attributed the negative trend to the unseemly unrest which happened in connection with the Sabarimala issue. 

However, there are reasons to cheer for the industry as the sector witnessed an 8.26% growth when compared to the tourist arrivals of the previous year. On the flip side, the foreign tourist arrivals to the capital city continued its slide, with the growth rate showing a negative trend. As many as 3.42 lakh foreign tourists travelled to Thiruvananthapuram in 2018 against the 4.20 lakh tourists visited in 2017, registering a negative growth of -18.53. This is the highest drop in tourist arrivals in Kerala.

In the revenue front, the total foreign exchange earnings from Thiruvananthapuram was recorded at R2793.97 crores, accounting 31% of the total Foreign Exchange Earnings of the tourism sector. The total foreign exchange earnings from Ernakulam was 3902.37 crores which accounts for 45% of the total Foreign Exchange Earnings of the tourism sector. Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam accounts to 76% of the total Foreign Exchange Earnings of the state and the total foreign exchange earnings from both the districts was R6642.34 crore.

ALARMING STATISTICS
 The tourism statistics released by the Tourism Department puts forth an alarming trend, with tourist arrivals taking a dip. The Nipah scare and the floods had its effect on tourism with domestic as well as foreign tourists eschewing Kerala from their travel itinerary

decreasing footfalls
The tourism officers attributed the negative trend to the unseemly unrest which happened in connection with the Sabarimala issue 
A reverse trend was observed from September to December

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp