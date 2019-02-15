Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CII conference to devise plan for developing port-led industries

The participants in the conference will be national and international trade bodies and trade commission of various countries. 

Published: 15th February 2019

The Vizhinjam port project site in Thiruvananthapuram  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the objective of discussing and deliberating a strategic plan for the development of port-led industries and community development, leveraging Vizhinjam, a conference on the same theme will be organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on February 18 from 10 am to 6 pm at Vivanta. The participants in the conference will be national and international trade bodies and trade commission of various countries. 

The conference would provide an opportunity for policy makers and other officers in the government to interact with the business community and understand their requirement and concerns. The discussion and learning would also help the policy makers in framing the policy and strategic development plan for Port-Led Industrialisation in the state and also to bring the investment to Kerala.

Adani Vizhinjam Port signed the concession agreement with the government on August 17, 2015, to develop and operate Vizhinjam International Seaport. The port construction in December 2015 much ahead of the time schedule specified in the agreement. The construction activities have progressed significantly except small hiccups in the construction of the breakwater. Both AVPPL and the government of Kerala are putting all efforts to commission the port at the earliest. 

Governor P Sathasivam will be the chief guest of the inaugural session and Shashi Tharoor MP will be the chief guest of the valedictory session. 
Once the port is commissioned, the following economic and social benefits are expected:

  • Port-led industrialisation will attract hi-tech coastal zone manufacturing and processing
  •  Direct and indirect employment to the region 
  • New opportunities and benefits to tourism, fisheries and agriculture sectors
  •  Community development by expending more than Rs 140 crore towards Environment Social Responsibility
  •  Cumulative economic cash flow of `28,485 crore in a few decades  

For more information about the conference and participation, please contact 2438923 Email: cii.tvm@cii.in

