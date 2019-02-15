Corporation to host ‘green wall’ campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will conduct a ‘green wall’ awareness campaign as part of implementing the green protocol during Attukal pongala. The green wall will be organised with the participation of various college students and green army volunteers in those locations of the pongala on February 18 at 4 pm.

The Corporation has made elaborate arrangements to implement the green protocol during the pongala. Under the auspices of the Corporation’s green army, various activities are being organised by involving college students to conduct and monitor the green protocol. Mayor V K Prasanth said to avoid wastage of food after pongala, the local body will ensure only those organisations who have registered under the Corporation will be provided food licence and permission to distribute food. Those who wish to distribute food in connection with the pongala are requested to register in the Corporation.

The police and health personnel have also been entrusted to seize banned products. The Mayor has requested the devotees and the organisers to strictly follow the protocol and to bring their own steel utensils.

Food suppliers have been instructed to display the registration certificates in front of their counters. A counter of eco-friendly alternative products will be set up in the Corporations health inspector office near the Ayurveda College Junction on February 18 and 19. For more information contact 9496434492, 9496434461, 9496434449, 9496434434.