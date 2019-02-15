Health Dept to roll out finishing programme for better job prospects

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh nursing graduates looking for a job overseas or in the domestic health sector can now increase their employment prospects as the state Health Department has initiated a training and certification programme for them. The proposed programme that guarantees the opportunity of clinical exposure will be offered through state-run medical colleges, district hospitals and taluk hospitals. The programme will be conducted jointly by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the Directorate of Health Services (DHS).

“The programme will be rolled out soon. As the state government has given its nod to the programme, an operational guideline will be issued soon,” said an officer with the DHS.

According to the officer, a programme of this kind will come handy for those who are eyeing overseas employment, especially through government-owned Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Ltd.

Corroborating the same, DME Dr Remla Beevi told Express only those nursing candidates who are registered with the Kerala Nursing Council (KNC) will be considered eligible for the programme.

“During its conceptualising stage, it has been assessed a programme of this kind will be of great value for nurses in obtaining employment inside and outside the country. By unveiling such a programme we can not only provide job opportunities for nurses, but also ensure better patient care,” said Remla.

In a government order released by the Health Department, it has been stated that before admitting nurses to the programme, a screening test will be carried out to assess basic skill and knowledge. Those candidates who qualify in this test will be provided training by nursing colleges and the DHS. It will be followed by a second test to evaluate their learning. The order also mentions that the expenses for the programme will be met partly by the fees remitted by the trainees, and the rest from the overheads of KNC.

Meanwhile, the DME said the recruitment and selection of trainees will be through an online registration and screening test.