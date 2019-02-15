KASP tenders to be opened on Monday

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government planning to roll out the brand new Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) in April, the tenders for the same will be opened on February 18. It will be the Comprehensive Health Insurance Agency of Kerala (CHIAK), the state health agency for the implementation of the proposed insurance scheme, which will open the tenders. The new scheme that combines the erstwhile RSBY/Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CHIS) and Karunya scheme will also incorporate the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“The tenders for the implementation of KASP will be opened on February 18. The future course of action will be decided after that,” said an officer of CHIAK. According to the officer, the tenders that have been invited were of three coverage limits - ` 50,000, `1 lakh and `2 lakh. In the case of insurance coverage over and above this up to `5 lakh, it will be paid separately in the trust mode for approved procedures to be provided in approved empanelled hospitals.

At the same time, it is learnt the Health Department has constituted an eight-member high-level committee comprising the Health Secretary, Principal Secretary (Health), Principal Secretary (LSG), Principal Secretary Finance (Expenditure) Department, Director Insurance Department, CHIAK executive director, Director of Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation and KASP representative for the evaluation of tenders.

The committee comes in the backdrop of a letter from CHIAK executive director that demands the constitution of a committee to evaluate the tenders for KASP for the year 2019-20. As per sources, as part of unveiling the new insurance scheme, the state government has also appointed Rathan U Kelkar, a 2003 bath IAS officer, as the special officer of KASP.

Earlier in January, the Health Department had approved the package rates for various medical and surgical interventions under the said scheme on the basis of a report submitted by a committee headed by D Narayana, director, GIFT, which had worked out the procedures and cost covered under Ayushman Bharat.