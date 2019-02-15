Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KASP tenders to be opened on Monday

With the state government planning to roll out the brand new Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) in April, the tenders for the same will be opened on February 18.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government planning to roll out the brand new Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) in April, the tenders for the same will be opened on February 18. It will be the Comprehensive Health Insurance Agency of Kerala (CHIAK), the state health agency for the implementation of the proposed insurance scheme, which will open the tenders. The new scheme that combines the erstwhile RSBY/Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CHIS) and Karunya scheme will also incorporate the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 

“The tenders for the implementation of KASP will be opened on February 18. The future course of action will be decided after that,” said an officer of CHIAK. According to the officer, the tenders that have been invited were of three coverage limits - ` 50,000, `1 lakh and `2 lakh. In the case of insurance coverage over and above this up to `5 lakh, it will be paid separately in the trust mode for approved procedures to be provided in approved empanelled hospitals. 

At the same time, it is learnt the Health Department has constituted an eight-member high-level committee comprising the Health Secretary, Principal Secretary (Health), Principal Secretary (LSG), Principal Secretary Finance (Expenditure) Department, Director Insurance Department, CHIAK executive director, Director of Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation and KASP representative for the evaluation of tenders. 

The committee comes in the backdrop of a letter from CHIAK executive director that demands the constitution of a committee to evaluate the tenders for KASP for the year 2019-20. As per sources, as part of unveiling the new insurance scheme, the state government has also appointed Rathan U Kelkar, a 2003 bath IAS officer, as the special officer of KASP. 

Earlier in January, the Health Department had approved the package rates for various medical and surgical interventions under the said scheme on the basis of a report submitted by a committee headed by D Narayana, director, GIFT, which had worked out the procedures and cost covered under Ayushman Bharat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp