Social ‘Agnihotra’ to be hosted on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kasyapa Veda Research Foundation head Acharya Rajesh is conducting social ‘Agnihotra’ at Putharikandam Maidan here at 5 pm on Saturday. The foundation which is based on the concept of ‘Veda for Social Renaissance’ is conducting Social Agnihotra by 1,008 ‘Agnihotris’ without any consideration of caste, creed or gender.

The Agnihotra was earlier conducted only by priests from the Brahmin community and now 1,008 disciples of Acharya Rajesh are conducting the agnihotra in 1,008 ‘Homakundas’ simultaneously.

Agnihotra which is also known as ‘Devayajna’ in Sanatanadharma will purify the atmosphere along with several physical and spiritual benefits.

In the cultural event that follows ‘Agnihotra’, the book ‘Hindu Dharma Padana through Vedas’ will be released by princess Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bai by handing over a copy to hotelier and industrialist J Rajashekharan Nair. Acharya Sri Rajesh will give the benedictory address.

After the programme, noted socio-cultural and business leaders of the state K Ayyappan Pillai, G Sankar, M G Sasibhooshan, Goplaji, Hareendran Nair, G Rajan Nair, D Chandrasenan Nair, Faisal Khan, Viji Thampi, C P Nair, R S Nair, Jyoteendra Kumar, Niroop Vasudevan and A Kastoori.

R Ayyappan Nair will preside in the function in which Manu Kamal will give the welcome address and Hemalatha will propose a vote of thanks.

1,008 ‘Homakundas’

