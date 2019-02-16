Crackdown on stale food

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Attukal Pongala shy of just a few days, health officers under the Corporation have begun raids in hotels to ensure devotees are served only hygienic food during the festival. A lightning inspection was carried on 13 hotels by health squads near Fort where stale food was seized from nine hotels. The health officials will be conducting regular raids in all hotels under nine circles till February 19.

The stale food caught by

the health officers from

various hotels in the city

As part of the inspection, a team of health officials conducted raids at 13 hotels in the Chalai-Chenthitta Circle on Tuesday. It was found that 11 hotels were serving stale food which included meat, rice and curry.

“We want to ensure that hygienic food is served during the festival and this will continue until Pongala. The team also conducted a raid in juice shops in the city and more than 35 packets of milk being used past its expiry date for milkshakes was seized,” said T Alexander, health supervisor.

In the coming days, the raid will be conducted in other circles including Manacaud, Sreekanteswaram, Karamana, Beach, Palayam and Sasthamangalam. Health officials also seized banned plastics from hotels.

More than 200 volunteers have joined the Green Army and awareness classes are being held by the volunteers so that everyone follows the green protocol.

The corporation also plans to run a counter which will include eco-friendly products at the Government Ayurveda College junction. It will also be served at the office of the Corporation health inspector on February 18 and 19.

Even the water provided near the temple premises will be tested before providing it to the devotees.All organisations planning to distribute food and water to the devotees should obtain a licence from the Corporation and the office of the Commissioner of Food Safety. They will have to register with the Corporation office or through the 'Smart Trivandrum' mobile application. Strict action will be taken against any unauthorised distribution of food supplies.

Efforts are also being made by the corporation to bring down waste generation during the festival season by at least 60 tonnes this year.

“ We have appointed more than 1,000 people from various departments of the corporation itself who will be involved in various activities so the festival is held smoothly,” said Mayor V K Prasanth. After the Pongala celebrations, the roads will be cleaned within three hours according to the green protocol.