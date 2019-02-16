Health Minister lauds School of Health Policy and Planning

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE School of Health Policy and Planning will contribute significantly in the effective implementation of the health policy announced by the state government, said Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja.

Inaugurating the construction of a special block for the Health University on the Medical College campus here on Friday, the minister also made it clear the government would ensure timely completion of the construction of the block. “We have given the administrative sanction for the project worth `6.5 crore. Of this, we have already granted `3.5 crore for Phase I. The government has taken effective steps to acquire land for the project,” said Shailaja.

The new block will be constructed near the RCC building. The building will have seven floors and 8,100 sqmt of area. In the first phase, first three floors and the lower ground-level parking area will be developed. In the second phase, four more levels will be constructed.

In Phase I, halls for various ceremonies, facilities for exam valuation, guest rooms, board rooms, office rooms and conference hall will be developed.

Health University vice-chancellor M K C Nair presided over the function, while pro-vice chancellor A Nalinakshan, Health Department director A Ramla Beevi, Corporation Welfare standing committee chairperson S S Sindhu, Medical College principal Dr Thomas Mathew, registrar Dr M K Mangalam, KGMCTA president Dr Sasikala also spoke on the occasion.

Governor to inaugurate Ayush conclave

Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the maiden International Ayush Conclave to be held on Saturday at Nishagandhi auditorium. Union Minister for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik, Health Minister K K Shailaja and Deputy Speaker V Sasi will be present at the function.

The five-day conclave is expected to give a fillip to the Ayurveda sector in the state. During the conclave, the state is likely to sign MoUs with various countries for promoting Ayurveda and related wellness services.

Discussions on various issues pertaining to public health and the intervention of the Ayush sector in the same will be held at the event.

The conclave will be jointly organised by the state government, Department of Ayush, National Ayush Mission and International Ayurveda Research Institute.

Good Food conclave

Good Food conclave will be held at the Institute of Engineer’s Hall. Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman will inaugurate the event at 11.30 am.

Free cooking class

The government has also arranged a three-day free cooking class as part of Ayush conclave at Jawahar Balabhavan from Saturday to Monday. The classes have been scheduled at 11.30 am, 1.30 pm, 3 pm and 4.30 pm. A maximum of 40 people can participate at a single session. For those who wish to participate can contact 9446247459.