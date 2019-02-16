Juice shops on health radar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special squad under the city corporation has taken action against 10 restaurants including juice shops for selling food items in unhygienic conditions. All the shops have been served notices following an inspection based on complaints that the shops were using stale ingredients and by-products to prepare the food.

The raid was conducted at East Fort, Kaithamukku, Thakaraparambu, Pazhavangadi and Palayam in view of Attukal Pongala. The corporation has sent notice to Devi hotel at Kaithamukku instructing the owner to improve the hotel's hygiene. In addition, many small tea shops at Kaithamukku were also warned to improve the quality of food and cleanliness. The squad has also seized stale rice, stale milk and banned plastic products.

Mayor V K Prasanth said that corporation has served notice on these hotels as per Section 447 of Kerala Municipality Act. Meanwhile, the Corporation will continue periodic lightning checks to ensure the quality of food being served at hotels.

