Meet Girija, Agasthyarkoodam’s official first woman climber

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the television channels scrolled news of women successfully completing Agasthyarkoodam trekking on January second week, there was one person who was watching the proceedings with a wry smile. Girija Pushpam, now 41, was then working as assistant wildlife warden at Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary when she decided to pull off a stumt that was almost unthinkable till a month ago. To scale Agasthyarkoodam. Being in-charge of the sanctuary, she had to undertake the task as part of her job. On a misty morning in the first week of January in 2009, she set off on her trek, accompanied by a woman from Kani tribe as an aide.

It was a journey that Girija would never forget. Even 10 years later, her memories of the trip are still afresh."I felt my body was getting rejuvenated. That was how fresh the air was in the forest. The trekking did not affect my physical health a bit," Girija who is now working as the Assistant Conservator of Forest Department headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

There have been several claims from various women-ranging from researchers to trekkers about successfully accomplishing the task- but they lack official recognition.Girija said when she informed her husband Viju Das and other family members about the decision to climb the hill, none of them had any reservations. Girija said the women folks of Kani tribe were helpful and even deputed a woman from among them for the journey.

"Now, when people say Kani tribe opposed entry of women into the shrine, I wonder why this is happening. They did not block me back then," she said.At that time, Girija did not expect that her feat will become part of history.

"I was not aware of it. Back then there were no issues when I climbed. Now things have changed a lot. But my colleagues were telling me that I had created history," she said. At Athirumala, which is the base camp, some of the forest department staff then reminded Girija that even male officers back off from climbing the hill."But that was not a means to deter me. They were only warning me of the hardship," she said.

Even this pilgrim season too, Girija wanted to trek the spot again. But the plan did not materialise.

"A lot of things happened to me while I was working in that area. When I was in charge there, two pilgrims were trampled to death by a tusker. I personally oversaw the job of bringing out their bodies. I also developed a strong bond with nature while working there," she added.A native of Neyyattinkara, Girija has two children.