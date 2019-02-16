One-day seminar today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A one-day 'Shastra Yukthi Chintha' seminar will be held in the capital on Sunday. The seminar titled PROVA '19 is being conducted by the organisation 'esSENSE'. The seminar will be held at Hassan Marikar Hall and is slated to begin at 9:30 am. The registration costs C 200 per person and the seminar will continue up till 5pm.
