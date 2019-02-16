Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tracking the ice on the Arctic

The mammoth expedition will have researchers working on various aspects of the Arctic and is expected to provide us a better understanding of the climatic system in the Arctic.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This September, when the winters begin, the research icebreaker 'Polarstern' will set sail from Norway towards the North Pole, and intentionally get stuck in the ice of the Central Arctic. For one whole year, it will glide across the Arctic Ocean, the longest expedition ever to be undertaken in the Arctic. The Polarstern will have 600 researchers from 17 countries, collecting field data to learn more about the Arctic. And on board will be Vishnu Nandan, a polar researcher who belongs to the city, the only Indian till date.

Vishnu Nandan

The mammoth expedition will have researchers working on various aspects of the Arctic and is expected to provide us a better understanding of the climatic system in the Arctic. “This will help us get more answers on what is happening and also with the mid-latitudes, on how the Arctic is actually influencing the global climatic conditions. It is a data for generations to come in,” says Vishnu, who is part of the seven-member team which will work on providing accurate estimates of sea ice thickness. “The last such expedition was SHEBA, and it was in the 1970s. It has been over forty years and we are still using that data. So from that perspective, we will be using the MOSAiC data for the next 50 to 100 years,” says Vishnu.

“It will also help us determine how the ice changes in one year. We are using multiple radar frequencies and this will help in getting better estimates of sea ice thickness,” says Vishnu, whose study report on the Arctic sea ice provided a crucial turning point in the estimation of sea ice thickness in the Arctic. It was in 2017 that Vishnu published his findings on the overestimation of Arctic sea ice thickness due to the presence of salty snow over the sea ice.

It was during an expedition to the Arctic, while working on sea ice climate modelling, that Vishnu placed a bit of snow in his mouth. “The snow was very saline. After tasting it, I was struck by its intensity. When salinity increases, the absorption of radar waves increases and penetration decreases which means that the radar satellite estimation of sea-ice thickness is very flawed. We had till then not estimated the error that comes with salinity,” says Vishnu. The study was published in the Geophysical Research Letters of the American Geophysical Union. “The error of overestimation is close to 25 percent.

The Arctic sea ice may be much more thinner than we ever expected. After my study report was published, the saline snow factor has been incorporated by the other research organisations,” says Vishnu, a postdoctoral research scholar with the University of Victoria, working on Arctic and Antarctic sea ice. For someone who has undertaken 16 expeditions to the Polar regions, Vishnu is able to decipher the changes in the Arctic due to global warming. “There is substantial warming even during the winters and it is severely affecting the mid-latitudes,” he says. “The sea ice thickness is also showing a downward trend. Over the next 50 years, we will witness a sea ice-free Arctic during the summers,” he adds.

The landscapes have changed him considerably, he says. "You get this profound silence if you go there if it is not windy. You are at peace there. I get excited to go to the Arctic so I can be silent,” he smiles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp