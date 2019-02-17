Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fire brigade issues directions to devotees

The Fire and Rescue Services have sought the cooperation of devotees arriving for the Attukal Pongala to make the festival accident-free.

Published: 17th February 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fire and Rescue Services have sought the cooperation of devotees arriving for the Attukal Pongala to make the festival accident-free. The Pongala ritual is on Wednesday.
The devotees have been asked to arrange the hearths on either side of the road face-to-face.  

People coming from distant places should know their exact location in the city. Those laying hearth on narrow roads should ensure space for the movement of emergency vehicles.Women are asked to take care of their saree and shawl. If anyone’s cloth catches fire, nearby persons should help in dousing it using water. Devotees should store only required firewood. It should not be stored near the fire.

Hearths should not be set up near parked vehicles, buildings and hoardings. In case of danger or its possibility, contact the emergency number 101. Devotees should ensure that the fire in the hearth is doused before leaving the place.

The Fire and Rescue team has divided the city into four zones for the coordination of rescue activities. They are Attukal, East Fort, Thampanoor and Statue.A district officer will head the activities in each zone. A total of 400 officers will be deployed. They include two regional fire officers, four district fire officers and 40 officers. A total of 13 water tenders, 19 water mist tenders, five water lorries, 18 ambulances, six fire bikes, trolley- mounted water mist system and fire extinguishers will be deployed.

Officers and vehicles in districts up to Ernakulam will be sourced. A control room has been opened on the temple premises. Owners of petrol pumps and cinema halls in the city have been issued specific directions.

