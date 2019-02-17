Russia yet to okay ayurveda despite popularity  

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Russian government weighing the idea of recognising ayurveda, it is expected to provide a window of opportunity for Kerala in the wellness tourism sector, said experts. Attending the inaugural International Ayush Conclave here, Devadattan Nair, of Thiruvananthapuram, who is part of a three-member delegation team from Russia, said that once the Russian government approves ayurveda as a recognised therapy, the state could cash in on the same as there is a growing popularity for ayurveda and yoga among the Russians.

“Despite the growing popularity for ayurveda, the Russian government is yet to recognise it. But things might change for good as talks are on with Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Health of Russian Federation,” said Devadattan, who works at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia.

According to him, the lack of authentic ayurvedic healers is evident in the country as quacks were thriving and were making a financial windfall. “Though Kerala tourism has an eye on Russia and the inflow of medical tourists from there to the state, its promotional campaigns are not good. Often it is limited to road shows. When compared with the tourism campaigns undertaken by Turkey and Egypt the state had to improve its campaigning in Russia. The idea is to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the state AYUSH Department. But they had informed us that before entering into such a pact they need a sanction from the Central government and they will have to consider its legal aspects,” said Devadattan.

At the same time, it is said that the Conclave on Infrastructure Development in AYUSH Based Health Tourism Buyer Seller Meet and International Wellness Travel Bazaar to be convened on Sunday will help in the Ayurveda service providers in the state as they could connect with wellness travel operators.

Anita Karilio Arkas, president of the Russian-Indian Ayurveda Association and Maria Gavrilova, a promoter of Ayurveda products for Ayurveda Media, were the other members of Russian delegation .