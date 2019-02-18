Conclave offers networking opportunities for stakeholders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The buyer-seller meet that was conducted as part of the International AYUSH Conclave on Sunday was attended by 32 representatives from 19 countries. The speakers who attended the meet also explored the global marketing opportunities in the AYUSH sector. 40 companies promoting Ayurveda, Siddha, and Homeopathy also took part in the meet. According to the organizers, foreign delegates had expressed their interest in the opportunities in the marketing of AYUSH products and services. They further stated the meet threw light on the scope and marketing of wellness tourism. While Sandeep Kumar Vasisht, chief scientific officer at Vallo Med Health Care, Germany presented his study on Diabetics Prevention in the meet, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala CMO, Dr P R Ramesh presented the theme AYUSH Kerala to the world in the meet.