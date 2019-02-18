Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp’s ‘Hunger-free city’ programme inaugurated

The hunger free city project is one of the programmes which was declared in the last budget of the local body.

Published: 18th February 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will provide free lunches to the in-patients of the four selected hospitals in the city under its ‘Hunger-free city’ programme. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar inaugurated the programme at the Government Women And Children’s Hospital, Thycaud on Sunday. The health standing committee chairman K Sreekumar presided over the function.

The hunger free city project is one of the programmes which was declared in the last budget of the local body. The Thycaud Women and Children’s Hospital, the Fort Government Hospital, the Nemom Santhivila Government Hospital and the Valiathura Government Hospital are the four hospitals where the project will be implemented.

After the inaugural ceremony mayor VK Prasanth distributed the foods to the patients of the Thycaud hospital.“The Kudumbashree unit will prepare the food based on the nutritional chart prepared by  dietician. The corporation will distribute as many as 450 food packets daily in these four hospitals including non-vegetarian food three days a week. The corporation will expand the project to more number of hospitals in the city by next year,” the mayor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp