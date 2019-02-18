Corp’s ‘Hunger-free city’ programme inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will provide free lunches to the in-patients of the four selected hospitals in the city under its ‘Hunger-free city’ programme. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar inaugurated the programme at the Government Women And Children’s Hospital, Thycaud on Sunday. The health standing committee chairman K Sreekumar presided over the function.

The hunger free city project is one of the programmes which was declared in the last budget of the local body. The Thycaud Women and Children’s Hospital, the Fort Government Hospital, the Nemom Santhivila Government Hospital and the Valiathura Government Hospital are the four hospitals where the project will be implemented.

After the inaugural ceremony mayor VK Prasanth distributed the foods to the patients of the Thycaud hospital.“The Kudumbashree unit will prepare the food based on the nutritional chart prepared by dietician. The corporation will distribute as many as 450 food packets daily in these four hospitals including non-vegetarian food three days a week. The corporation will expand the project to more number of hospitals in the city by next year,” the mayor said.