On self-congratulatory mode, City Corporation claims it completed most projects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the city corporation is gearing up to present the budget for the year 2019-20, T'Puram Express takes a look at the last budget promises and the delivery of the civic body in the previous year. While opposition trained its gun on the inefficiency of the ruling body, the civic administration is chest-thumping, listing out its major achievements.

Mayor V K Prasanth said the city corporation has successfully implemented most of its proposals listed in the 2018-19 local body budget while the remaining are at its execution and DPR stages. The civic body has also included the budget proposals in the annual plan fund of the corporation.

"The corporation had utilised 55 per cent of its plan fund amount so far. The projects which were declared in 2018-19 budget and not implemented will be given priority this year," said LS Deepa, corporation secretary.

The mayor said the corporation had completed the construction of nearly 4,500 houses including those which were not completed in the previous year. This target was achieved even after the local body has aimed to complete 2,000 houses under its various housing schemes including RAY, PMAY and LIFE.

However, BJP opposition leader M R Gopan pointed out the corporation has not even implemented half of the projects declared by them in the previous budget.

"The latest declaration made by the local body on completing the construction of 1,000 houses under its LIFE project is a lie. All these homes were constructed under the Centre's PMAY project. The corporation is trying to take the credit out of the central government's project," said Gopan.

However, opposing the allegations, deputy mayor Rakhi Ravikumar said the centre is providing only Rs 1.5 lakh for a beneficiary under the PMAY scheme.

The civic body and the state government is providing the remaining amount which is to the tune of Rs 3 lakh to each beneficiary. The corporation has merged the project under the PMAY-LIFE project title.