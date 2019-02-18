‘Speed up work on Nemom terminal’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Southern Railway general manager R K Kulshrestha has instructed the officers at the construction wing to speed up the work of the coaching terminal at Nemom. The manager reviewed the progress of the coaching terminal work at Nemom after the Public Accounts Committee meeting held on Saturday.

“The issue of land acquisition should be taken up with the state government so that the land required for the terminal work is taken over on priority-basis. Preliminary work like rebuilding of the overbridge, which are required to be completed ahead of the main work, should be fast tracked so that the completion period is minimised,” said Kulshreshta.

Inspection of Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station

Appreciating the cleanliness being maintained at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, Kulshrestha during his recent surprise inspection said the catering units needed more space for functioning and immediate efforts should be taken by the officers concerned. He also said the space provided for On-Board Housekeeping Staff (OBHS) and their equipment in the railway station was inadequate.

He visited the circulating area at the main entrance of the central railway station and said the frontage of the station needed development. “Facade lighting could be improved and a garden, which would create a pleasing ambience is to be provided here. The station building should be given a fresh coat of paint,” he said. On the parking space for vehicles, he said it be developed by tarring the surface and making necessary improvements.