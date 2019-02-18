Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

State-level election awareness programme held for tribespeople

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has urged the tribal population in the state to exercise their franchise without fear. He asked them to cast their votes impartially and celebrate the democratic exercise.   

Meena was speaking after inaugurating a street play as part of the state-level election awareness programme for the tribal people held at Mannamkonam in Kuttichal panchayat on Sunday.

The street play by Kudumbashree volunteers will be staged in the tribal hamlets of Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad to spread awareness on casting votes and the functioning of voting machines and VVPAT.

The Election Commission has warned of strict action against those attempting to influence tribal voters using illegal methods. The commission has asked booth-level officers to ensure every eligible person is included in the voters’ list.

The EC has launched a toll-free number 1950, to help tribals clear their doubts related to elections. Meena asked the community to make use of the service.

District Collector K Vasuki presided over the function. Additional chief electoral officer B Surendran Pillai welcomed the gathering. Kudumbashree programme officer K V Pramod offered felicitation and Kuttichal grama panchayat secretary M A Binduraj proposed vote of thanks.Cultural programmes were staged by the tribesmen at the function.

Ensuring adult franchise

