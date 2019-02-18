Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Vedic learning can propel one to saintliness’

The function got under way by ‘Maha Mritunjaya Mantra’  being chanted for the slain CRPF personnel at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Irrespective of caste or creed, virtually anyone can become saints by learning Vedas and imbibing the moral in daily life, according to Veda preacher acharya Rajesh. He was delivering the benedictory address at ‘Veda for Social Renaissance’ public programme - featuring 1,008 ‘Agnihotris’ without caste, creed or gender differences conducting social ‘Agnihotram’ -  organised by the Kashyapa Research Foundation at Putharikandam Ground here.

Spirituality is not rejection of materialism, said Acharya Rajesh, while attributing dharma, artha, kama and moksha as the main pillars on which  Indian culture rests. Material progress is imperative, if indeed a society has to progress and prosper. Nonetheless, there should be spiritual progress aa well and both are complementary, he said.

For a human being’s comprehensive growth, Vedic knowledge should be utilised and through the study of Vedic mantras one will develop mental strength, individual development and brain power. Rajesh said  ‘prosperous’ in Veda means to move ahead with mental peace and said  by regularly chanting Vedic mantras and practice, saintliness can indeed be achieved.

The tome ‘Hindu Dharma Padanam through Vedas’ authored by Acharya Rajesh was released by Princess Ashwathi Thiruvanal Gowri Lakshmibhai. The book was received by industrialist J Rajashekharan Nair.

