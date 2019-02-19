Abuse against boys on the rise

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reports of abuse against girls have been a major cause of concern over the years. However, abuse against boys is also finding its way into society. According to Biju Prabhakar, special secretary, Social Justice Department, around 52 per cent of the children who fall prey to the designs of child abusers are boys. Further, more than 90 per cent of the abusers are known to the child. They are either immediate relatives, parents, teachers or religious leaders.

“Awareness is important. Children must be educated on good and bad touch in the early stages itself,” he said. Biju Prabhakar feels that the courts and enquiry systems are not much child-friendly. "The lengthy procedures they have to undergo at Childline and courts only add to their tension. There is only one court dedicated for POCSO cases in Ernakulam district and around 30 per cent cases which are being trialled in Court are non-POCSO," said Biju.

Stressing the need to set up more child-friendly courts, the Social Justice Department has given a proposal to the union government seeking to make the courts child-friendly to ensure reduction in crime rates. Child-related cases that come up in the POCSO court are taken up by the department for further follow-up. We are also educating special prosecutors dedicated for children,” Biju added.

"Perpretrators should be punished at the earliest. The victim of abuse are safeguarded in child care homes but the abuser leads a normal life without punishment in the absence of sudden interventions. Thus the implementation of child-friendly courts will ease the court procedures," opined Biju.

Child activist Ashish Sharma who reached Thiruvananthapuram as part of 'A child-begging free nation' walk last week stated that despite several amendments in the policies to protect the children, the crime rate against them is mounting. "I've rescued nine children from different parts of Delhi. So if a single person can rescue nine children, it is possible to bring down child crimes if we think as one agency," he said.

According to Ashish, the children are trafficked for genetic research, child sexual exploitation, benefit fraud, forced marriages, domestic servitude, pickpocketing, begging, and transporting of drugs.

"To stop the chain, the easiest way is to stop giving money to child beggars. You can feed them with food but don't give money as it will only help the mafia," Ashish said.

According to P Suresh, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the crime rate against children is comparatively less in the state.

“The awareness given to the children are higher. So the chances of even small crimes being reported are higher," he said.

Child Protection Acts

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015

Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006

