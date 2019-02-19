All for welfare, says corp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city corporation has presented the budget for the financial year 2019-20 with a focus on service and welfare of citizens. The budget presented by Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar on Friday has 91 projects that have touched several aspects of city development. The corporation plans to spend H 1,213 crore and expects a revenue of H1,286 crore for the coming fiscal. This budget, the city corporation aims to attain the position of 'housing for all' by 2020.

‘Sneha Sadanam’ project envisages construction of houses to the homeless. The project mainly aims to complete the construction of homes for those beneficiaries who have land but no money to construct their own homes. It involves an expenditure of H 70 crore. Though the project is a continuation of the previous budget, this year the corporation has introduced a Rs 9-crore project, 'Sowbhagya Deepam' which has been added to the project and aims at providing free solar energy connection to all houses constructed under the Sneha Sadanam.

"Special focus has been given to the coastal areas in the city and fishermen who have saved the lives of thousands during the floods," said Rakhi. A total of seven projects has been included in the current budget for the fishermen which amounts to H22.1 crore.

The Corporation will spend H15 crore to provide 'Sneha Sammanam' food grain kit to them. Another H 5 crore will be spent on improving the infrastructure of their flats and houses. The corporation has allotted an amount of H 40 lakh for fishermen so they can purchase autorickshaws at subsidised rates and ice boxes to sell fish. An amount of H 25 lakh has been set aside for establishing a study centre for them.

A skywalk will be constructed for hassle-free movement. Multi-level parking facility will be set up at Medical College, Corporation office and Putharikandom. With an aim to make the city hunger-free, the second phase of ‘Namasthe Ananthapuri’, a popular eatery outlet will be set up at a cost of H2.5 crore.

Mayor V K Prasanth during his inaugural speech said the plan fund was prepared prior to the budget, a first of its kind. And also it had tried to include the suggestions provided by the citizens as part of the participatory budget presentation.

Opposition flays budget

Opposition council members from BJP and UDF criticised the budget alleging that the ruling front was making false announcements regarding the 1000 houses being included within the LIFE project. “The completion of 1,000 houses under the housing scheme project LIFE is not true as all the houses are completed under central project PMAY. The announcements were mostly a continuation of the previous budget proposals. Not even half of the old projects have been completed,” said opposition leader M R Gopan. UDF leader Anil Kumar D said the budget proposals are deceiving. “Maximum projects presented on Tuesday's budget are repetitions,” he said.