Attukal Pongala: Railways makes elaborate arrangements

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To facilitate smooth and safe passage of devotees reaching the capital city for the Pongala festival at Attukal Devi Temple, the Southern Railway has made elaborate arrangements. Six special trains, additional coaches in passenger trains, additional stoppages for express trains at smaller stations, additional ticket, information and announcement counters, Medical aid centre, enhanced security coverage at stations and special escort for trains among other arrangements have been ensured.

After the Pongala rituals trains going towards Kollam will start from Platform 1, 4 and 5 and Trains towards Nagercoil will start from Platform 2 & 3 of Thiruvananthapuram central station. All long distance trains will be on Platform No. 1

Special train on Tuesday

Kollam – Thiruvannthapuram Special train will leave Kollam at 2.15 pm to reach Thiruvannthapuram at 4.30 pm.

Special trains on Wednesday, Day of Pongala

Special train to Thiruvananthapuram will leave Kollam station at 4 am to reach Thiruvannthapuram central at 5.55 am.

First special train from Thiruvananthapuram after Pongala rituals will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station at 2 pm to reach Kollam junction at 4 pm. Second special train for Kollam will leave Thiruvananthapuram central station at 3.30 pm to reach Kollam junction at 5.30 pm. Third Special train for Kollam will start from Thiruvananthapuram central at 4.15 pm to reach Kollam junction at 6.15 pm. All special trains will have stop at all stations between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.