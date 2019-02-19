Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Going Green can get you tax exemption

Next time you pay the building tax, you could get an exemption in the tax amount, if the building has incorporated green features.

Published: 19th February 2019 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   Next time you pay the building tax, you could get an exemption in the tax amount, if the building has incorporated green features. The corporation is poised to take the city onto a green trajectory, if the many environmental-friendly projects included in the budget materialises. In its 2019-2020 budget, the corporation has allocated Rs 5 lakhs towards the 'Green Trivandrum' project wherein it envisages to give tax exemption for buildings in which green features have been incorporated.

“We intend to formulate a set of parameters which will be used to ascertain if the building is green or not. For those buildings that adhere to the green standards, a building tax exemption will be given,” said Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar. 

“The parameters and other such aspects will be formulated in discussion with the Green Army. We can include a lot of aspects into this including converting to solar, introducing proper waste management, the amount of Oxygen level in the building and such. There are countless such parameters that we can include,” she said.

The increasing number of buildings which are mushrooming in the city with flawed adherence to green building standards has prompted the Corporation to come up with the unique project. “None of our buildings in the city adhere to the green building practices. So we decided on giving the building tax exemption to the builders. 

Moreover, over the past few years, we have completed many infrastructure projects. So the thrust this time is on the service and welfare sectors,” said Rakhi Ravikumar.This year's budget has given a thrust to the implementation of a set of green projects in the city. An innovative 'Green Events' project also figures in the budget. “We have a good 'green' brigade called the Green Army. They have been relentlessly working to ensure that the major events held in the city adhere to Green Protocol.

We have observed that plastic is rampantly used while conducting events in the city. The idea is to mobilise a team and ensure that the events held in the city adhere to the Green Protocol," she said during the budget presentation.

 An amount of 10 lakh have been set aside for mobilising a task force towards this.
The thrust is on new modes of plastic waste management. and setting up plastic recycling units.
Meanwhile, a dedicated crushing unit for PET bottles also figures in the budget proposal. 
27 lakhs has been assigned for the PET bottle crushing unit that will crush the used PET bottles and then recycle it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp