Going Green can get you tax exemption

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Next time you pay the building tax, you could get an exemption in the tax amount, if the building has incorporated green features. The corporation is poised to take the city onto a green trajectory, if the many environmental-friendly projects included in the budget materialises. In its 2019-2020 budget, the corporation has allocated Rs 5 lakhs towards the 'Green Trivandrum' project wherein it envisages to give tax exemption for buildings in which green features have been incorporated.

“We intend to formulate a set of parameters which will be used to ascertain if the building is green or not. For those buildings that adhere to the green standards, a building tax exemption will be given,” said Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar.

“The parameters and other such aspects will be formulated in discussion with the Green Army. We can include a lot of aspects into this including converting to solar, introducing proper waste management, the amount of Oxygen level in the building and such. There are countless such parameters that we can include,” she said.

The increasing number of buildings which are mushrooming in the city with flawed adherence to green building standards has prompted the Corporation to come up with the unique project. “None of our buildings in the city adhere to the green building practices. So we decided on giving the building tax exemption to the builders.

Moreover, over the past few years, we have completed many infrastructure projects. So the thrust this time is on the service and welfare sectors,” said Rakhi Ravikumar.This year's budget has given a thrust to the implementation of a set of green projects in the city. An innovative 'Green Events' project also figures in the budget. “We have a good 'green' brigade called the Green Army. They have been relentlessly working to ensure that the major events held in the city adhere to Green Protocol.

We have observed that plastic is rampantly used while conducting events in the city. The idea is to mobilise a team and ensure that the events held in the city adhere to the Green Protocol," she said during the budget presentation.

An amount of 10 lakh have been set aside for mobilising a task force towards this.

The thrust is on new modes of plastic waste management. and setting up plastic recycling units.

Meanwhile, a dedicated crushing unit for PET bottles also figures in the budget proposal.

27 lakhs has been assigned for the PET bottle crushing unit that will crush the used PET bottles and then recycle it.