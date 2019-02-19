Government should ensure ease of doing business at the upcoming Vizhinjam port, says Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The state needs to ensure a ‘better Ease of doing business’ at the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport and it is good to know that the state government has initiated several policy level steps in this direction,” Governor P Sathasivam said while inaugurating the ‘Port-led industrialization and Community development leveraging ‘Vizhinjam’ conference on Monday.

“Port-based pollution and the threat of depletion of coastline are other areas to be seriously addressed. Those who manage and operate the upcoming Port have a duty to be a model in ensuring Green Protocol in as many areas of port activity as possible”, Sathasivam said.

He also emphasised the development of the people living in the coastal area at Vizhinjam. “While we develop a port like Vizhinjam, the greatest expectations that people have is regarding the development of the coastal community. I am happy that the government has made efforts to address the long-standing demand from fishermen to augment the fishing harbour and that a new facility will soon be ready. I hope that the Seafood Park, which is planned by the government to add value to the fishermen community products will also bring a qualitative change in their life”, Sathasivam added.

Port Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, Netherlands Counsel General Jert Haigecoup, Adani Vizhinjam port CEO Rajesh Jha, and others attended the inauguration.

K Elangovan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce delivered a lecture on the industrial development related to the port.