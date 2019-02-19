Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government should ensure ease of doing business at the upcoming Vizhinjam port, says Governor

Port Minister  Ramachandran Kadannappally, Netherlands Counsel General Jert Haigecoup, Adani Vizhinjam port CEO Rajesh Jha, and others attended the inauguration.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The state needs to ensure a ‘better Ease of doing business’ at the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport and it is good to know that the state government has initiated several policy level steps in this direction,” Governor P Sathasivam said while inaugurating the ‘Port-led industrialization and Community development leveraging ‘Vizhinjam’ conference on Monday.

“Port-based pollution and the threat of depletion of coastline are other areas to be seriously addressed. Those who manage and operate the upcoming Port have a duty to be a model in ensuring Green Protocol in as many areas of port activity as possible”, Sathasivam said.

He also emphasised the development of the people living in the coastal area at Vizhinjam. “While we develop a port like Vizhinjam, the greatest expectations that people have is regarding the development of the coastal community. I am happy that the government has made efforts to address the long-standing demand from fishermen to augment the fishing harbour and that a new facility will soon be ready. I hope that the Seafood Park, which is planned by the government to add value to the fishermen community products will also bring a qualitative change in their life”, Sathasivam added.

Port Minister  Ramachandran Kadannappally, Netherlands Counsel General Jert Haigecoup, Adani Vizhinjam port CEO Rajesh Jha, and others attended the inauguration.

K Elangovan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce delivered a lecture on the industrial development related to the port.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ease of doing business Vizhinjam port

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp