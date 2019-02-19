Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Green Pongala: City paints a different picture

However, the Suchitwa Mission has opened an information centre at the venue as part of the green protocol move.

Published: 19th February 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic flexes can be spotted in several places in the city B P Deepu

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Although Attukal Pongala is two days away, the Corporation's arduous effort to implement the green protocol at the venue seems to have little impact on the ground. Flex boards and hoardings have burgeoned at every nook and cranny of the festival zone while the Corporation claims to have made arrangements for an eco-friendly festival. According to the devotees, the Corporation has made no effort to keep the temple and its surrounding areas under the green cover.

"I have been visiting the temple during the Attukal Pongala for the past 16 years. I came to know about the green protocol implementation from the newspaper. Unfortunately, nothing has been done by the Corporation, as you can see plastic boards in front of every stall set up inside and outside the temple. It is going to be difficult to clean up the mess later," said Sudha Karunakaran, who was part of a 25 member team from Bangaluru. Rugmini Krishnan who also belongs to the same group said that devotees were stung by the Corporation's lackadaisical attitude. "It's not the devotees who fill the temple premises with plastic but so do the Corporation-approved stall keepers. We always carry steel plates and glasses with us to avoid littering. Once the festival is over, they might arrange litter pickers to get the place cleaned. A complete ban on plastic is what the Corporation should have implemented instead of the 'green protocol' campaign," said Rugmini.

The shopkeepers said they had not been informed about the green protocol. "I have been selling natural homemade beauty products under the brand name 'Mathasree'. My stall has plastic advertisement banners but its just the same as last year. I paid Rs 25,000 and set up the stall. Nothing regarding green protocol or rules has been told to us," said Lekha S, stall keeper, 'Mathasree' Herbal Products.

But Corporation officials said a green protocol was not possible when the Attukal trustee has not banned the use of plastic at the stalls. "Around 70 plus stalls are erected in and around temple areas. We did inform the temple trustee about the need to implement a green protocol by prohibiting the use of plastic. But that has not yet been done, so we are planning to distribute a notice comprising the rules to the stall keepers in the coming days," said Mayor VK Prasanth. He also said that the 'green protocol award' will only be given only to stalls that have followed green protocol rules.

But temple trust officials said that the green protocol implementation is a slow process and it will take time to see results. "We cannot insist on the implementation among the stall keepers. We are trying to promote the green message by announcing it throughout the day using a speaker at the temple premises. The aim is to reduce the use of plastic by 80 per cent this year and hopefully, we will achieve the same soon," said Sisupalan Nair, secretary, Attukal temple trust.

However, the Suchitwa Mission has opened an information centre at the venue as part of the green protocol move. The Haritha Kerala Mission-Information Centre focuses on spreading awareness on the green protocol. "We are trying to attract devotees by distributing cards of 'Attukal Amma'. It is just a move to distribute the awareness sheet with rules to be followed, by initially offering them a free postcard of the idol," said Mallika R, resource person, Suchitwa Mission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp