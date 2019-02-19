Hartal generates mixed response, Two buses attacked

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flash hartal announced by the Youth Congress against the murder of two of its activists by suspected CPM workers in Kasargod generated mixed response even as the shops and establishments in the rural parts of the district chose to keep their shutters down.

Public transport vehicles chose to remain off the road while private vehicles plied their service as usual. The KSRTC buses mostly suspended their service while two buses came under attack in Nedumangadu and Kattakkada police station limits, respectively. Plambazhinji-Kattakkada service was attacked by suspected hartal sympathizers at Charupara on morning.

Another KSRTC bus was attacked near Valicode in the morning. Two bike-born assailants threw stones at the bus resulting in shattering of its front glass.

Tensions prevailed in several parts of the district when the hartal sympathizers tried to hamper the functioning of the depots. In Attingal, about 15 hartal sympathizers were arrested for trying to block traffic movement.

More than a dozen Youth Congress workers were arrested when they held a march to the Secretariat. Shops were forcefully closed in Kallara, Venjaramoodu, Vattappara, Vizhinjam and Neyyattinkara areas as well.

Thampanoor depot also witnessed tempers flying in the morning when the hartal supporters demanded suspension of services.