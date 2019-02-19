‘Include ophthalmology department in Aardram’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the government to improve the facilities of the ophthalmology department at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram by including it in the government’s ‘Aardram’ scheme. In a statement, the commission chairman Antony Dominic made it clear that the Health Department director should ensure smooth functioning of the Ophthalmology department in the hospital. The order by the commission was based on a complaint lodged by social activist Ragam Rahim. However, the Health Department has handed over a report to the commission about the present scenario of the Ophthalmology department in the hospital.

As per the report, a total of four doctors are working in the department and an average of 150 patients come there for treatment on a daily basis. The report also refuted the allegations levelled by the complainant.

The scheme is aimed at converting all government hospitals into people-friendly institutions and bringing in a comprehensive change in the health sector.

It is one of the four projects under the Nava Kerala Mission launched by the Left Government.The mission also aims at standardisation of health institutions and converting primary health centres to family health centres.

Earlier, the state government had sanctioned an amount of `3.72 crore for the renovation of the Regional Insititute of Ophthalmology, including the construction of a seven-storey building.