Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Include ophthalmology department in Aardram’

The scheme is aimed at converting all government hospitals into people-friendly institutions and bringing in a comprehensive change in the health sector.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the government to improve the facilities of the ophthalmology department at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram by including it in the government’s ‘Aardram’ scheme. In a statement, the commission chairman Antony Dominic made it clear that the Health Department director should ensure smooth functioning of the Ophthalmology department in the hospital.   The order by the commission was based on a complaint lodged by social activist Ragam Rahim. However, the Health Department has handed over a report to the commission about the present scenario of the Ophthalmology department in the hospital.

As per the report,  a total of four doctors are working in the department and an average of 150 patients come there for treatment on a daily basis. The report also refuted the allegations levelled by the complainant.

The scheme is aimed at converting all government hospitals into people-friendly institutions and bringing in a comprehensive change in the health sector.

It is one of the four projects under the Nava Kerala Mission launched by the Left Government.The mission also aims at standardisation of health institutions and converting primary health centres to family health centres.

Earlier, the state government had sanctioned an amount of `3.72 crore for the renovation of the Regional Insititute of Ophthalmology, including the construction of a seven-storey building.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp