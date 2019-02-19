Incubation centre, hub for mentoring entrepreneurs

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Confederation for Ayurvedic Renaissance-Keralam Limited (Care-Keralam), a public sector undertaking, and the Kerala chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), are planning to launch two separate initiatives shortly in order to plug the lack of entrepreneurship in Ayurveda. The initiatives are: setting up an incubation centre and establishing a permanent centre for mentoring and supporting entrepreneurs.

“To promote entrepreneurship in the Ayurveda sector Care-Keralam is planning to set up an incubation centre. We have also held talks in this regard with Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath,” said Anil Kumar K, vice chairman, Care-Keralam.

“The proposed incubation centre will be of great support for entrepreneurs in the Ayurveda sector as Care-Keralam is a cluster of around 150 Ayurveda industries and will act as mentors for grooming them to be entrepreneurs,” he said.

CII Kerala Ayurveda panel convener Ajay George said a permanent facility is being planned by the CII in order to mentor and support entrepreneurs in the Ayurveda sector.

“CII will join hands with Kerala Startup Mission, Bionest Biotech Incubation Centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and Care-Keralam to set up a permanent centre to mentor and support entrepreneurs,” said Ajay.

He added that the CII has also decided to help out those who have startup ideas for presenting in the upcoming Startup Conclave organized by it.

Earlier in November, the Ministry of AYUSH conducted a ‘National Seminar on Entrepreneurship and Business Development in Ayurveda’ with the aim of encouraging entrepreneurs and Ayurveda stakeholders towards businesses opportunities in the sector.

It was then stated that the Ministry of AYUSH will work with the Ministry of MSME to organize 50 entrepreneurship development programmes this year across the country. It is learnt that the ministry, in a bid to sensitise the entrepreneurial opportunities in the Ayurveda sector among Ayurveda fraternity, has decided to work in close cooperation with industry confederations like FICCI, CII, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ASSOCHAM.