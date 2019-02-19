It's more power to women 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It's a women-friendly project this year. The Corporation plans to focus on 11 major projects for empowering women from all walks of life. 'Padavukal', a scheme introduced in the budget, aims to provide a helping hand to hapless women. "The focus is on women who lost their spouse and need psychological and financial assistance. Padavukal offers them support and not sympathy.

We provide them with job opportunities to lead a financially stable life along with counselling and promoting self-care practices," said Rakhi Ravikumar, deputy mayor, corporation. The budget has allocated Rs 1 crore for the same.

In a unique move, the corporation has introduced 'Sumangali', a scheme to ensure women from financially poor families are married off free of cost. Rs 50 lakh has been set aside for the project. Meanwhile, the Corporation has decided to train women to make cloth pads, as part of revolutionising the concept of menstrual hygiene. A sum of Rs 75 lakh has been allocated for the 'Cotton Pad Manufacturing Unit' scheme.

"The taboo attached to menstruation is slowly being done away with. Kudumbashree women workers will be roped in for the project. The aim is to ensure hygiene for women besides creating a zero-plastic environment. It is going to be a follow up of the project introduced in the last budget," said Rakhi Ravikumar.

The struggles of travelling women were also given due consideration in the budget. Under the 'Nivasam' scheme, women arriving in the city will be provided with standard stay facilities. A sum of Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the project. 'She Tech', is aimed at creating a she-technician unit where women technicians will be roped in for fixing communication devices including mobile phones. This is to ensure personal data is not hacked. The budget has allocated Rs 20 lakh for the project.

With the highlight of the budget being women's health and fitness, the Corporation will be opening 15 women wellness centres in the city limits under the 'Women Wellness Centre' scheme. The budget allocated for the same is Rs 80 lakh.

Though physical fitness is the main goal, the Corporation also emphasises on the need for overall health and wellness. The corporation will be joining hands with the Ministry of AYUSH for the project. Yoga practice and gym facilities will be included under the fitness package provided by the Corporation. Giving women's safety priority, the Corporation will install surveillance cameras at a cost of Rs 1 crore within the city. E-autos will soon become a reality.

Women and members from the transgender community will be given priority. The aim is to improve their living standards. The Corporation has set aside Rs 2 crore for the project. The Corporation plans to expand the 'She-Lodge' project to other parts of the city, providing safe and secure accommodation for travelling women.

According to the Corporation officials, in the initial phase, a 'Women-friendly walkway' project will be implemented on the stretch connecting Cotton Hill Girls HSS, Vazuthacaud to Government Women's College. 'RO Plant' schemes will be introduced by providing drinking water facility for city residents. Deputy mayor has also informed that breastfeeding centres will be opened across the city.

