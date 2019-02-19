Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tennis Complex in city redone at a cost of Rs 2.51 crore

The academy will impart grass root level, middle level and elite-level coaching.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Tennis Academy, set up by the state government with the aim of hosting world class events and imparting high-quality training to talented youth, will be dedicated by Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs E P Jayarajan here on Tuesday.

The academy, developed by renovating the Tennis Complex at Kumarapuram in the city at a cost of H 2.51 crore, boasts of state-of-the art facilities for advanced coaching, practice and conducting international tournaments, day-and-night throughout the year including rainy season.

The academy, which comes as a long-cherished dream of tennis lovers as well as seasoned and budding players, has a capacity to train 250 children and 100 adults.

The academy will impart grass root level, middle level and elite-level coaching. Besides the main outdoor synthetic court with flood-lighting, it has three practice courts with roof covering, side covering, LED arena and flood lighting.

Other salient features of the academy include viewers’ gallery, a practice court with ball pass wall, gymnasium, administrative block and restrooms. Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran, will preside over the inaugural function, to be held at 7 pm. 

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V K Prasanth, and Kerala State Sports Council President T P Dasan will be chief guests. A Jayathilak, principal secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Sanjayan Kumar, Director Sorts and Youth Affairs, will also attend.

The Academy is developed by renovating the Tennis Complex at Kumarapuram in the city at a cost of R 2.51 crore

