Tennis Complex in city redone at a cost of Rs 2.51 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Tennis Academy, set up by the state government with the aim of hosting world class events and imparting high-quality training to talented youth, will be dedicated by Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs E P Jayarajan here on Tuesday.

The academy, developed by renovating the Tennis Complex at Kumarapuram in the city at a cost of H 2.51 crore, boasts of state-of-the art facilities for advanced coaching, practice and conducting international tournaments, day-and-night throughout the year including rainy season.

The academy, which comes as a long-cherished dream of tennis lovers as well as seasoned and budding players, has a capacity to train 250 children and 100 adults.

The academy will impart grass root level, middle level and elite-level coaching. Besides the main outdoor synthetic court with flood-lighting, it has three practice courts with roof covering, side covering, LED arena and flood lighting.

Other salient features of the academy include viewers’ gallery, a practice court with ball pass wall, gymnasium, administrative block and restrooms. Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran, will preside over the inaugural function, to be held at 7 pm.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V K Prasanth, and Kerala State Sports Council President T P Dasan will be chief guests. A Jayathilak, principal secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Sanjayan Kumar, Director Sorts and Youth Affairs, will also attend.

