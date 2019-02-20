Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A beautiful show of cultural harmony

 The world's largest women gathering also turned out to be a show of cultural harmony with churches and mosques opening their gates for the devotees to offer pongala.

Published: 20th February 2019 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the St Joseph's Cathedral preparing buttermilk for the devotees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The world's largest women gathering also turned out to be a show of cultural harmony with churches and mosques opening their gates for the devotees to offer pongala. Like last year, the Palayam Juma Masjid offered their large prayer hall for the women devotees to rest after offering pongala. 

Besides, the mosque also made complete arrangements to provide water and refreshments for the devotees. This is the fifth consecutive year that the Palayam Juma Masjid opened its gates for devotees. “We believe in unity. We always leave the mosque doors open for the devotees who want to take rest or use washrooms. We have been following this tradition for the past many years and this will continue," said M Saleem, general secretary, Palayam Jama'ath.  

He adds that the mosque shares boundaries with the church and the temple and people from all walks of life come to the mosque on other days. The Manacaud Valyapalli was also opened to the devotees along with providing water and refreshment. A few women who offered pongala in front of the Palayam Mosque has been doing so for the past eight years. 

“The mosque authorities have always been cooperative. They open the prayer hall for the devotees every year and it has become like a tradition,” said Anitha Chandramohan from Adoor. She was accompanied by Priyanka Subhash, a Goa native who also offered pongala with the little knowledge she had about the festival. 

A similar scene was witnessed on the other side of the road as the St Joseph's Cathedral provided buttermilk and watermelons to the devotees. Twenty-one members of the parish council got together and prepared buttermilk for almost 1,000 devotees. “This tradition has been going on for more than seven years. The priest has always been supportive and we have been able to continue this custom,” said Shajan Martin, coordinator of Palayam Cathedral. The church hall was also opened for the devotees.

