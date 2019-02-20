Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Congress mandalam committees to hold condolence meeting

He said that the tears shed by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran while paying tributes to Kripesh and Sharath Lal is, in fact, the tears of all the Congress workers of the state.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC general secretary Sooranad Rajashekharan has said the Congress mandalam committees under all 14 District Congress committees will be conducting condolence meetings and floral tributes to the Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sharath Lal who were murdered at Kasargod on Wednesday at 4 pm.

He said all the Congress workers across the state should attend the condolence meeting with a black badge in protest against the brutal murders carried out by the CPM.

